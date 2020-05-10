Mothers Day 2020: Kangana dedicates a self-composed poem to her mother

Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has composed an emotional poem dedicated to her mother.

The poem reads out as a tribute from a child to its mother, and is a homage to motherhood on the occasion of Mother's Day, which falls on May 10.

In the poem, Kangana talks of a child's journey from the womb to the outside world. She goes on to tell her mother that "nowhere I found the love and warmth of your womb".

Kangana has recited the poem beautifully, recording it in the form of a video.