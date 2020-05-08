Mother's Day 2020: From Taimur-Kareena to Sameera-Nyra, coolest mom-child pairs of Bollywood

On the occasion of Mother's Day 2020, let's look at the coolest mom-child pairs of Bollywood
1. Kareena Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan
Is possible for a list of coolest mom-child pairs of B-town to not have Kareena and Taimur's name on it? Definitely not!
In 2016, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their first child. Over the years, their little munchkin has gained insane popularity, courtesy to his cute looks. From twining their airport ensembles to the number of fan pages dedicated to them, Bebo and Tim Tim are one of the cutest mother-son duos. The two have hundreds of shutterbugs trailing around them whenever they step out in town. Kareena Kapoor Khan, in an interview with Humans of Bombay had said, "Taimur is a part of me I can't go an hour without him. He's always with me wherever I am. He makes me want to work harder every day."
2. Sameera Reddy and Nyra
After taking a break from the silver screen post-pregnancy, actress Sameera Reddy decided to hop onto social media to share her journey of being a mother. The 'Vaaranam Aayiram' actress welcomed her second child - Nyra - in July, last year. Ever since her struggles with postpartum depression after her first child Hans, Sameera was determined to not let the same thing bring her down. Today, she has become an internet sensation by sharing her adorable MOMents with Nyra on Instagram. Apart from using her platform to inspire innumerable new mothers, Sameera Reddy had also attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-month-old daughter. The actress's Instagram is proof that she's the one of the coolest moms in Bollywood, who doesn't shy away from talking about body image, stretch marks and more.
3. Sara Ali Khan and Amrita Singh
Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh for 14 years, before heading for a divorce in 2002. The former actress is a single mother who has taken full responsibility of her son Ibrahim and daughter,actress Sara Ali Khan. The mother-daughter duo often win hearts over the internet with their goofy Tiktok videos and pictures where they are seen twinning. In a heartfelt post that Sara Ali Khan penned down for her mother, she had expressed gratitude towards Amrita for being her inspiration and anchor.
She wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She on the other hand is full of love, hugs and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She has cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension. With her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can’t be much apprehension-Basically without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension."
4. Shilpa Shetty and Viaan Raj Kundra
Actress Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra got married in November 2009 and welcomed their first child together, son Viaan, in May 2012. The couple welcomed their second child on February 15 through surrogacy. Shilpa is a fitness freak, yoga enthusiast, a die-heart food lover and a cool mom of two. The actress, who is all set to make her acting comeback, has recently made her debut on the popular lip-syncing app TikTok and often shares fun videos of her son Viaan. Viaan and Shilpa are a cool mom-son duo who bond over funny pranks, workout routines and cheat meals.
5. Kalki Koechlin and daughter Sappho
Actress Kalki Koechlin recently welcomed her daughter Sappho with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The 'Sacred Games 2' actress has been posting some interesting picture and videos of herself with baby Sappho. Kalki's journey of being a mother for the first time has been a 'sleep deprived bliss'.