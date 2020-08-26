‘Most popular drug in film industry is cocaine’: Kangana Ranaut offers help to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)

Mumbai: Continuing with her allegations on Wednesday that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood, actress Kangana Ranaut, in her latest tweets, has revealed that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine.

She has also offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to, but wants the "centre government" to provide her with protection in return.

Kangana has, over the past few years, been vocal about Bollywood nepotism that favours star kids. The conversation around the subject has been revived after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14.

On Wednesday, she opened up about how drugs are commonly used in the film industry.

"Most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, it is used in almost all house parties it's very expensive but in the beginning when you go to the houses of high and mighty it's given free, MDMA crystals are mixed in water and at times passed on to you without your knowledge," tweeted Kangana.