'More than just a wife or GF': Rohit Shetty on expanding his cop universe with a female officer

Director Rohit Shetty says the blockbuster success of his latest film "Sooryavanshi" is yet to sink in as the movie's release was a tough battle of 19 months, where his team "fought" the pandemic, nationwide lockdown and naysayers who thought no one will step into a cinema hall to watch the cop action drama.

The film, headlined by superstar Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif released during the Diwali weekend and saw an overwhelming response at the domestic box office minting Rs 151.23 crore till Sunday.

Now, in an interaction with Peeping Moon, Rohit opened up on how gets some of the highest paid actresses to do not so meaty roles in his films and if at all there will be a change in his approach with a female in the lead.

Rohit seconded the idea and asserted that there will be one in the near future. He said, “There will be a lady cop more than just being a wife or a girlfriend of a cop.”

"Sooryavanshi" marks Shetty's fourth film in the cop universe after the "Singham" franchise led by Ajay Devgn and "Simmba", featuring Ranveer Singh.

The film follows the story of Mumbai's Anti-Terrorism Squad chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi (Kumar), who stops a deadly terror attack on the city. It also stars Devgn and Singh in extended cameos.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 11:36 AM IST