'Morally & ethically wrong': Madhur Bhandarkar calls out Karan Johar over 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' title

Madhur Bhandar has called out producer Karan Johar and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta for keeping the title of their upcoming Netflix show - 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.
The filmmaker revealed that he is currently working on a project titled 'Bollywood Wives' and alleged that he had denied giving the title to Karan and Apoorva, after which they tweaked it.
Madhur has requested the makers of the reality show to change the title.
Calling it morally and ethically wrong, he tweeted, "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title".
According to a report, Bhandarkar has also filed a complaint against Dharma Productions with Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association (IMPPA) and the latter has issued a letter to Johar's production house regarding the same.
An official statement form Dharma Productions is still awaited.
Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is headlined by Sohail Khan's wife fashion designer Seema Sachdev Khan, Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavana Pandey and Samir Soni's wife, former actress Neelam Kothari.
Netflix recently released the official trailer of the upcoming series, which netizens are calling 'a Desi rip off' of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' and 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'.
It will start streaming on Netflix on November 27.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)