'Morally & ethically wrong': Madhur Bhandarkar calls out Karan Johar over 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' title

Madhur Bhandar has called out producer Karan Johar and CEO of Dharma Productions Apoorva Mehta for keeping the title of their upcoming Netflix show - 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

The filmmaker revealed that he is currently working on a project titled 'Bollywood Wives' and alleged that he had denied giving the title to Karan and Apoorva, after which they tweaked it.

Madhur has requested the makers of the reality show to change the title.

Calling it morally and ethically wrong, he tweeted, "Dear @karanjohar U & @apoorvamehta18 had asked me 4 the title #BollywoodWives for web,which I refused,as my project is underway. It is Morally & ethically wrong u to tweak it to #TheFabulousLivesofBollywoodWives. Pls do not dent my project. I humbly request u to change the title".