'Monthly payment Rs 1 lakh+ hai': Shah Rukh Khan's fan sends marriage proposal to Suhana; gets trolled

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, who celebrated her 21st birthday on Sunday, has received a marriage proposal from a die-hard SRK fan on Twitter.
On Suhana's birthday, her mother Gauri took to Twitter and posted a stylish throwback picture of Suhana along with a beautiful note .
"Happy birthday.... you are loved today, tomorrow and always."
To this, a Twitter user replied, "Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai."
The user got brutally trolled for his comment and several users on the micro-blogging site took hilarious jibes at him.
A user wrote: "Itte me uska handbag bhi nai ayega."
"Yes bro that's definitely enough... for her weekly beauty parlour expenses!" joked another.
Check out the reactions here:
Suhana is SRK and Gauri Khan's second child, after their son Aryan, who was born in 1997. In 2013, the couple welcomed their third child AbRam via surrogacy.
She is currently a student at the New York University.
On the acting front, the diva, who is yet to make her Bollywood debut, was seen in a short film titled 'The Grey Part of Blue'.
Written and directed by Theodore Gimeno, the short film also stars Robin Gonella, who acts opposite to Suhana's cheerful and too much in love character.
