Monsoon and Marshmallows: Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of how she spent her days in London - see pics

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday shared a bunch of photos and gave her fans and followers a glimpse of how she spent summer in London.

For those unversed, Priyanka has been in the city for the shoot of Russo Brothers' upcoming series 'Citadel.'

The photos shared by PeeCee on Instagram, show her having fun with her cousin Divya Jyoti and friend Cavanaugh James.

In one of the pictures, the actress can be seen posing with an umbrella on a rainy day, and another photo shows her jumping on a rain-soaked street.

In the other photos, Priyanka can be seen feasting on some marshmallows with her friends, getting cuddles from her German Shepherd Gino, chihuahua Diana and husky Panda.

There are also pictures of her eating a watermelon beside a pool and kayaking in the lake.

"Photo dump* #londonsummer #inbetweenshots #lastfewdays #3bestfriends #puppylove," she captioned her post.