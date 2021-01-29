'Monkey, disaster, robot': Karan Johar trolled for his quirky Louis Vuitton airport look

This isn't the first time Karan has been a target for trolls.

Back in 2020, Karan got panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and netizens accused him of making late actor Sushant Singh Rajput feel like an outsider.

He was also criticized for mocking the actor on his talk show - 'Koffee With Karan'.

Following this, KJo went on a massive unfollowing spree on Twitter and unfollowed hundreds of celebrities. From Shilpa Shetty Kundra to Vicky Kaushal, KJo has removed several handles.

Currently, he is only following 13 Twitter accounts. Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among the eight people he's still following.

On work front, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is gearing up for the release of Rohit Shetty's cop drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, Ayan Mukerji's superhero film ‘Brahmastra’, Collin D'Conha's ‘Dostana 2’, Vijay Deverakonda’s ‘Liger’, Vishnuvardhan's war action drama ‘Shershaah’, and the multi-starrer epic period film ‘Takht’, which he will be directing himself.