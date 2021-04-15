‘Money kills conscience’: Pooja Bedi slammed for ‘privileged’ video as COVID-19 cases surge in India

Former actress and columnist Pooja Bedi recently travelled to Goa with fiancé Maneck Contractor amid the 15-day coronavirus lockdown in Mumbai.
Sharing a video from a speedboat, Pooja shared two videos with the caption, said "Life is meant to be lived...not spent caged and masked for a year/years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away! If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown... what would ur greatest regret be?"
The video did not go well with netizens who slammed Pooja for showing off her privilege.
One user wrote, "Ma'am people are dying of covid complications every day. check your privilege. God bless you."
"My biggest regret would be not slapping covidiots so hard that they end up in another dimension," added another.
Another wrote, "If I mask and still die, at least I was not a spreader will be a relief to my conscience. May be money kills conscience."
Last year during this time when the entire country was under strict lockdown, Pooja was stationed at a government run quarantine facility before entering Goa, where her health and wellness business is based.
Pooja vlogged the condition of the vicinity and revealed that it was far from being considered as sanitised.
Amid a worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, India reported the highest ever daily spike of coronavirus infections with over 1.84 lakh new cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state in India due to the novel coronavirus, as it reported 58,292 fresh infections and 278 deaths in the last 24 hours. The case tally of the state stands at 35,78,160 while the total number of deaths has reached 58,804.
There are 6,12,070 active cases in Maharashtra.
