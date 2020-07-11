Monali Thakur lashes out at trolls who called her 'gold digger' for marrying Switzerland-based restaurateur

Playback singer Monali Thakur has hit back at trolls who called her a gold digger.

Monali married Maik Richter, a Switzerland-based restaurateur, in 2017, though she made the news public only last month.

While replying to trolls, Monali also recalled vignettes from her wedding ceremony on Instagram.

"More than 3 years back.. these two crazy people @maaaik_richter n myself, got married in the most unconventional way with lots of drama and just love.. nothing was pretentious about this day.. it was just a very real and simple celebration of us.. which makes me feel very grateful," She wrote alongside an image she posted.

She said both of them wore "oversized clothes" that were "bought at the last moment in Bandra", and that they ended up looking like school kids going for a play or something."

"(E)specially me (salwaar suit and sneakers as I forgot to buy the right footwear coz there was no time left)."