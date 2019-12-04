Momma's cub: Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha pens down a heartfelt note

The youngest action star who has his own successful franchise, Tiger Shroff has been the most dedicated star of his generation. Recently, while he was shooting for his upcoming film Baaghi 3 in Serbia, his mother Ayesha Shroff shared a heartfelt message for him on her social media.

Recently, Tiger's mother shared a picture of the two of them with the caption, "On location with my son who is shooting action bare body in zero degrees. Dedication, discipline, sheer hard work, will power and perfection in everything he does, is what makes me a die hard Tigerian❤️ my thanks and gratitude to team tiger, Ahmed, NGE and the incredible crew that is shooting in tough conditions with tiger to make an incredible movie!!! God bless them🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️"