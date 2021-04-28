Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon took 'three pregnancies' to find the perfect dress for baby bump

Ahead of the arrival of her third child, actor-model Lisa Haydon shared a picture of herself on Instagram and explained the struggle of finding the right clothes that fit well during pregnancy.
She stated that it has taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress her bump.
Taking to Instagram, she posed with her son Leo in her arms and captioned the post, "It’s taken three pregnancies to figure out how to dress my bump. And I still find it quite a struggle sometimes. I know most of you think I don’t wear anything when I’m pregnant and that is also true. I have subscribed to 'if nothing fits don’t wear it' in the past."
Referring to the picture she posted, Lisa added, "However, after 4 years of consecutive shape shifting and this most likely to be my last pregnancy I thought to talk about what’s worked for me. This is a dress I wear for most of our evening going out type of occasions. It’s super stretchy and one of the few things I bought this pregnancy. I’ve mainly worn stuff that will work with and without a bump to ensure everything is usable long-term. Leo just won’t let me put him down these days and most every shoot done at home becomes a family affair... life doesn’t stop for the gram. Tap for tags."
Have a look at her post here:
Reacting to her post several celebs, as well as fans, poured their hearts in the comments section.
While actor Isabelle Daza wrote, "Im influenced," Nargis Fakhri commented, "You are a goddess."
A few days back, Lisa had shared that she's 'nervous' about the arrival of her baby while his son Leo is still learning how to talk.
In February, Lisa announced that she and her husband, businessman Dino Lalvani are expecting their third child.
Lisa, who got married to Dino in October 2016, gave birth to her first baby Zack in 2017. The couple were blessed with their second baby, Leo, in February 2020.
On the work front, Lisa Haydon was recently seen on screen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 and hosted the reality show Top Model India in 2018.
