Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon 'nervous about another baby coming along'; shares pic with son Leo

'Queen' actress Lisa Haydon, who's expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani, has shared that she's 'nervous' about the arrival of her baby girl while his son Leo is still learning how to talk.

In a heart-touching post on Instagram, Lisa wrote, "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks."

In the picture, Lisa is seen flaunting her baby bump in a tangerine bikini as she poses with her son Leo.