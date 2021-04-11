Mom-to-be Lisa Haydon 'nervous about another baby coming along'; shares pic with son Leo

'Queen' actress Lisa Haydon, who's expecting her third child with her husband Dino Lalvani, has shared that she's 'nervous' about the arrival of her baby girl while his son Leo is still learning how to talk.
In a heart-touching post on Instagram, Lisa wrote, "Any other moms out there nervous about another baby coming along while you still have a baby in your arms? I worry about his little emotions, how will he feel and express himself while he’s yet learning how to talk. Precious boy you are so loved and will be ever so even when your sister arrives in ten weeks."
In the picture, Lisa is seen flaunting her baby bump in a tangerine bikini as she poses with her son Leo.
Speaking about the feeling of being on a beach after COVID-19 lockdown, the model added, "On another note, so thankful the beaches in Hong Kong have opened after endless months of lockdowns. They are truly more magical and cleaner than I’ve ever seen them. April is my favourite beach month here - the water is still crisp, the sun not too hot and the beaches not yet super crowded. Love that this year Leo gets to share the beach with us. He already loves the water. Maybe he’ll be an early swimmer."
Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like 'Queen' and 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.
The couple welcomed their second child, baby boy Leo, last year in February.
Haydon announced her pregnancy in February on Instagram.