Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan gushes over her tiny waistline as she shares throwback pic with husband Saif

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan cannot stop gushing about her waistline in a throwback picture she posted on wednesday.

In the image, clicked in 2007, Kareena features with husband Saif Ali Khan. The picture was taken in Jaisalmer.

"Throwing it way back... Circa '07, Jaisalmer Ooooooh that waistline... I'm talking about mine, not saifus. #TakeMeBack," she wrote as caption.