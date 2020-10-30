Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor gets pampered as she enjoys 'Maa ke haath ka maalish'

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been on a shooting spree for the past few weeks, on Friday enjoyed a relaxing head massage given to her by her mother and veteran actor Babita Kapoor.

The 'Jab We Met' actor filled Instagram with sweetness as she posted a picture of herself getting pampered by her mother.

The picture sees the 40-year-old actor wearing a bright smile as she is seated on her couch while her mother gives her a massage from behind the couch.

While the mother-to-be is seen dressed in an all comfy white printed gown, her mother is seen wearing an orange-white striped shirt.

"Maa ke haath ka... maalish," the '3 Idiots' actor wrote in the caption.