Mom-to-be Dia Mirza shares glimpse of her 'work from home' - check out her unmissable pregnancy glow

Mother-to-be Dia Mirza on Saturday gave a glimpse of what her 'work from home' looks like, and it’s stunning to say the least.
The actor, also known as a strong advocate of social issues, posted a gorgeous sunkissed selfie on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Work from home."
She was seen wearing a blue floral outfit and minimal make-up. However, she did not reveal any details of the project she is working on.
Have a look at her picture here:
Currently, Dia is expecting her first child with her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi.
She made the pregnancy announcement earlier this month with an Instagram post.
She shared a picture of herself from her honeymoon in the Maldives, in which she could be seen cradling her baby bump.
The actor who rarely engages with negative posts, recently took time to school a troll for making an irrational and graceless comment about the timing of the announcement.
"Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy," Dia wrote in a comment on her pregnancy announcement post.
Dia got married to businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, this year in an intimate ceremony held at Bell Air Apartments in Bandra West. This is the second marriage for both of them.
On the work front, Dia, a former beauty queen, is best known for starring in films such as Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein, Sanju, Dum, Dus and My Brother... Nikhil, among others.
She was last seen in the 2020 film Thappad.