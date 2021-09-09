‘Mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there’: Akshay Kumar

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 54 on Thursday (September 9). The actor is currently mourning his mother Aruna Bhatia’s demise, who breathed her last on Wednesday.

Sharing a heartfelt note for his mother, the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “Would have never liked it this way but am sure mom is singing Happy Birthday to me from right up there! Thanks to each one of you for your condolences and wishes alike. Life goes on.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aruna Bhatia was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hiranandani Hospital. The cause of her illness is not yet known.

In an emotional post, Kumar said his mother "was my core".

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world," the actor said.

"I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," he added.

Advertisement

On Monday, Kumar -- who was shooting for his upcoming film "Cinderella" -- returned to Mumbai from London to be with his ailing mother.

The last rites of Kumar's mother were held today afternoon at Pawan Hans crematorium in suburban Mumbai.

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, Rohit Shetty, and Ramesh Taurani, attended the funeral.

Many fans and Kumar's industry colleagues took to social media to express their deepest condolences to the departed soul.

On the work front, Kumar most recently featured in Tewari's spy thriller "Bell Bottom".

He will next be seen in films like "Prithiviraj", "Sooryavanshi", "Bachchan Pandey", "Atrangi Re", "Ram Setu" and Raksha Bandhan".

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:55 AM IST