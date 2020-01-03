Molestation case registered against Tanushree Dutta's lawyer

Mumbai: A case of molestation has been registered against an advocate named Nitin Satpute in Mumbai's Kherwadi Police Station.

The complainant is also an advocate. The case against Satpute has been registered under Section 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While section 354 pertains to criminal force used to outrage a woman's modesty, section 509 is levied when a word, gesture or act is done to insult the modesty.

Nitin Satpute is actor Tanushree Dutta'sadvocate and has been handling her cases.

Further details are awaited.