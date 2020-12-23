Mohammed Rafi Death Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the legendary singer

One resonant voice that changed the direction of romantic melodies in Indian movies must be Mohammed Rafi—who, with his soulful music, gave Indian movies an exemplar.

December 24 marks the 96th anniversary of the birth of iconic singer Mohammed Rafi, one of Bollywood's greatest singers ever to be. Rafi, who had captured millions of hearts with a soulful voice, dominated all genres of music, including Qawwali, romantic, and devotional.

Singers come and go, but geniuses like the Bollywood playback singer Mohammed Rafi live forever. Here as some facts that the audience doesn't know about him.