'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' singer Monali Thakur reveals she secretly married Switzerland-based beau in 2017

Singer Monali Thakur, in a recent interview, blew everyone's mind when she revealed that she has been married to her Switzerland-based beau for three years. The 'Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' singer got hitched to restaurateur Maik Richter in 2017.

In an interview with The Times of India, Monali revealed that she married Maik three years ago but decided to keep it a secret as it wasn't a conventional wedding. The singer plans on having a wedding ceremony and inviting people for the celebrations. She also revealed that they will finalize the date after the coronavirus crisis is over and things return to normalcy.

Monali said, "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by."

"Mujhe pata hai bahot gaali padne wali hai logon se, but I think when we have our wedding ceremony and invite people for the celebrations, they won’t be upset anymore," she added.

Sharing the details of the marriage proposal, Monali said that Maik proposed to her at the exact same spot they had met. The lovebirds met each other while the singer was on a trip to Switzerland and 'clicked' instantly. Maik Richter proposed to Monali on 2016's Christmas Eve.

The couple is currently spending their quarantine period together in Switzerland with family. Meanwhile, Monali's recently dropped her new single 'Dil Ka Fitoor' and the video also features her beau Maik Richter.

Check it out here: