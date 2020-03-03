'Modiji, pls mauka do': Rangoli Chandel volunteers to take over PM Modi's social media accounts

Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give her the chance of taking over his social media for a day.

Prime Minister, on Tuesday, finally announced the reason behind him going off social media. He announced that he will be giving away his social media accounts to women whose life and work has been an inspiration.

The tweet read, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.

Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

Kangana's spokesperson Rangoli who's an avid Twitter user, often makes headlines for her controversial tweets. From lashing out at Bollywood celebrities to voicing her opinions about the political issues, Rangoli Chandel has always been at the forefront! And now, Chandel has requested PM Modi to give her a chance so she can lash out at his critics.

She took to the microblogging site and wrote, "Modi ji me pls me, aapke aalochakon ko kuch khari khoti sunane ka mann hai pls mauka do"