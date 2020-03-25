'Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge': Kartik Aaryan's hilarious dig at people not taking the lockdown seriously

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan was at his funny best on Tuesday when he took a dig at people who are not following the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the novel coronavirus pandemic. In his 8 PM speech, PM also announced a complete lockdown across the country for next 21 days, as a step to combat the spread of virus. Soon after his speech, videos of people gathered outside shops did the rounds of internet. The panic among masses was a clear indication that PM Modi's message was not clear. Taking a dig at them, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a meme where he had cropped himself in 'Phir Hera Pheri 's scene.
The meme read, “Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge, ye sunane chahte hain 21 din me paise double.”
Check out his post here:
Earlier on Tuesday, Kartik had also taken to the photo-sharing app to share a picture of himself. He was seen all decked up, sitting in a bath tub. He captioned the picture, "Work From Home they said."
The actor has been making the internet ROFL with his humorous posts. He had also shared a coronavirus that wowed netizens.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryna was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Sara Ali Khan. He will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kiara Advani and in 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor. Kartik is also gearing up for his first ever action flick that is helmed by Om Raut.
Moreover, the actor is also a part of Karan Johar's multi-starrer period drama, 'Takht'. The movie features actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor among others.
