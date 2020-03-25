'Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge': Kartik Aaryan's hilarious dig at people not taking the lockdown seriously

'Love Aaj Kal' actor Kartik Aaryan was at his funny best on Tuesday when he took a dig at people who are not following the coronavirus lockdown. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the novel coronavirus pandemic. In his 8 PM speech, PM also announced a complete lockdown across the country for next 21 days, as a step to combat the spread of virus. Soon after his speech, videos of people gathered outside shops did the rounds of internet. The panic among masses was a clear indication that PM Modi's message was not clear. Taking a dig at them, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram and shared a meme where he had cropped himself in 'Phir Hera Pheri 's scene.

The meme read, “Modi ji ye log aise nahi manenge, ye sunane chahte hain 21 din me paise double.”

Check out his post here: