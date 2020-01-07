Modern Family: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan enjoy snowy vacation with their sons in France

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan had a splendid time with their sons – Hrehaan and Hridaan during New Years. They along with their extended family headed to snowy France and had a great time.

Taking time out from their usually hectic schedules, Roshans decided to head to France for a fun vacay. Pashmina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter who is also set to make her debut, was also seen with Hrithik, Sussanne Khan and other family members who were seen having a blast in the French alps and doing skiing in Courchevel. One should totally learn from the Roshans on how to live the best life.