Modern Family: Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan enjoy snowy vacation with their sons in France

Hrithik Roshan and ex-wife Sussane Khan had a splendid time with their sons – Hrehaan and Hridaan during New Years. They along with their extended family headed to snowy France and had a great time.
Taking time out from their usually hectic schedules, Roshans decided to head to France for a fun vacay. Pashmina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan’s daughter who is also set to make her debut, was also seen with Hrithik, Sussanne Khan and other family members who were seen having a blast in the French alps and doing skiing in Courchevel. One should totally learn from the Roshans on how to live the best life.
Sussane Khan captioned a series of photos, “The ‘Modern’ Family. 2 boys, A Mom and A Dad. Cousins and brothers. Sisters. Grandparents. Granduncle n aunt. And 2 friends… new bonds and a heart full of smiles. Everyday life that feels empowering ????♥️⭐ 2020 here we come.. Processing our best while carving the slopes ????????.”
Hrithik Roshan, on the work front, had two releases in 2019 – Super 30 and War and both of them were successful.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)