'Mithya': Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda and Bhagyashree review Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dassani’s show

'Mithya', starring Huma Qureshi, Avantika Dassani and Parambrata Chatterjee in lead roles, has been receiving rave reviews from the audience.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, the series is a nail-biting tale of suspicion and revenge.

Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, Bhagyashree came out in support of Huma and Avantika's performances in the edge-of-the-seat psychological thriller.

Avantika’s mother Bhagyashree said, “It’s been a week since 'Mithya’s release, but my phone hasn’t stopped ringing. Appreciation and blessings pouring in for my daughter, Avantika’s performance. Me? I have been over the moon! What more can a mother ask for? Thank-you for all the love you all have showered on her. She is pumped and pushed to do more and better work”.

Arjun Kapoor said, “'Mithya' is an intense psychological drama. One character is murdered and from there on, suspense and tension both are on the rise. Now to find out who committed the murder was my top-most priority. So, I kept binge-watching the series. Huma Qureshi, what legendary acting. Superb job. How intense were you as Professor Juhi. If I were to be in your class, then I would attend all your lectures out of fear. Even Avantika, what a debut performance. You were like a pro. Huma and Avantika’s psychological batter is what I recommend."

Kriti Kharbanda added, “I just couldn’t stop myself from binge-watching 'Mithya'. What a show and what a killer mystery. I am so impressed by your powerful and confident performances. One could kill for such a strong female led role. I have to say that because of your manipulative expressions, I could not tell who is telling the truth and who is telling lies. Every epsidoe has a new twist and just when I thought that yes, I have cracked the mystery, I was shocked and how. This teacher-student psychological battle took my class but I totally enjoyed binge-watching 'Mithya'”.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production, the series marked Avantika’s debut and also stars Rajit Kapur, Samir Soni, Indraneil Sengupta in pivotal roles.

The series revolves around Huma Qureshi who is essaying the role of Juhi, a Hindi literature university professor and Avantika Dassani as her student, Rhea Rajguru. What sparks off as a matter of academic deception, soon spirals into a conflicted relationship between the two leading to a devastating sequence of events.

As Juhi and Rhea engage in a head-to-head psychological combat, both unwilling to back down, 'Mithya' takes a dark turn.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 03:55 PM IST