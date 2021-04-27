Mithun Chakraborty rubbishes reports of testing positive for COVID-19, says 'I am enjoying my holiday'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently booked for flouting COVID-19 norms, has clarified that he has not contracted the novel coronavirus.

On Tuesday, several reports claimed that actor Mithun Chakraborty has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

However, Mithun, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of West Bengal polls, has said that he is currently enjoying a holiday.

"After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto," Mithun was quoted as saying by Filmfare.

Mithun's son Mimoh also spoke to a media outlet and assured the veteran actor's fans that he's 'hale and hearty'.