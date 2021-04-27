Mithun Chakraborty rubbishes reports of testing positive for COVID-19, says 'I am enjoying my holiday'

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently booked for flouting COVID-19 norms, has clarified that he has not contracted the novel coronavirus.
On Tuesday, several reports claimed that actor Mithun Chakraborty has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.
However, Mithun, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of West Bengal polls, has said that he is currently enjoying a holiday.
"After an extensive campaigning for more than a month, I am enjoying my holiday with my favourite food Beuli Dal and Aloo Posto," Mithun was quoted as saying by Filmfare.
Mithun's son Mimoh also spoke to a media outlet and assured the veteran actor's fans that he's 'hale and hearty'.
In a statement issued by SpotboyE, he said, "Dad is fine. He is working on the show and as well as for the people back in West Bengal. He is absolutely hale and hearty by the grace of God and the love and blessings of his fans. He continues to inspire me every day to work extremely hard and stay positive at all times. Not the COVID positive I must say. We have to take all the SOPs very seriously and follow as directed. This is a war we can't lose to this pandemic."
Mithun was recently accused of violing COVID-19 protocols by organising public meetings that were attended by more than 500 people. A complaint has filed with the EC in the matter.
Meanwhile, the second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been rapidly rising. In Bollywood, an array of celebrities have got infected within a span of a few weeks.
Recently, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sonu Sood, Manish Malhotra, Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Rohit Saraf, among others had tested positive for COVID-19.
Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and some others were also infected with the virus.
On the work front, Mithun will be next seen in an OTT project based on the novel 'The Bestseller She Wrote'. He will share the screen with actor Shruti Haasan.
