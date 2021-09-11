'Mithai toh khila de': Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny reveals how parents reacted after Katrina Kaif engagement rumours

It’s been over a year since Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been rumoured to be in a relationship.

Last month, rumours of their engagement went viral on social media.

Reports claimed that the rumoured couple had decided to take their relationship to the next level and exchanged rings in a 'secret' Roka ceremony.

Reacting to the same, Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Singh recalled the day these rumours created buzz across social media. He revealed that the ‘Uri’ actor had gone to the gym in the morning and when he returned home, their parents asked him to treat them with sweets.

Sunny told SpotboyE, “Mom and dad funnily asked him, ‘Arre yaar, teri engagement ho gayi, mithai to khila de (We heard you got engaged, please treat us to sweets)’. And then Vicky told them, ‘Jitni asli engagement hui hai, utni asli mithai bhi kha lo (Since the engagement is imaginary, the sweets will be too)’.”

In June, Salman Khan’s stylist, Ashley Rebello’s birthday wish for Katrina Kaif had sparked off her wedding rumours. Ashley had shared a picture of Katrina in bridal trousseau and captioned it, ‘may this be reality soon’.

Not to mention, Harshvardhan Kapoor had almost confirmed their relationship when he appeared on Zoom's 'By Invite Only'. When asked which Bollywood relationship rumour is true, he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true," and added, "Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Meanwhile, on work front, Katrina will be seen in a horror comedy ‘Phone Bhoot’. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter alongside Katrina.

She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action drama ‘Sooryavanshi’, starring Akshay Kumar.

Kaif is currently in Turkey, shooting the international leg of her upcoming movie 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan.

On the other hand, Vicky will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ‘Sardar Udham Singh’, where he plays the titular revolutionary.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar in an untitled project.

He is also set to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the biopic 'Sam Bahadur' helmed by Meghna Gulzar.

