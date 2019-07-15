Mission Mangal’s trailer to be unveiled at a GRAND EVENT in Mumbai on July 18

What Eid is to Salman Khan, Independence Day is to Akshay Kumar! Barring 2014, he has had a release in this beneficial period in all the years from 2013 to 2017 – Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara (2013), Brothers (2015), Rustom (2016), Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017) and Gold (2018). 2019 will be no exception as he’s all set to unveil an unconventional space drama, Mission Mangal on August 15. The 45 second teaser was unveiled on July 8 and it got a very encouraging response. Now it has to come light that its trailer will be out on Thursday July 18.

Says a source associated with the project, “The trailer launch will be a grand affair. Not just Akshay Kumar but the actress, or the main pillars of the film – Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen will also be present. The team of the film also plan to spruce up the multiplex, where the launch will take place, with some space theme, keeping in mind the fact that it’s based on a group of space scientists.”

The source adds, “It is sure to be one of the most exciting events of the year. Akshay Kumar, as we all know, is at his wittiest best at events. He’s sure to entertain one and all with his one-liners. Media and aam junta will also get to see off-screen camaraderie of the actresses which the team promises will be a surprise of the event.”