'Mission Mangal' all set to enter '100 Crore Club' in just 5 days of release

New Delhi: After getting a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' has struck gold at the box office. The film which is set to enter the 100 crore mark, managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend.

The film earned around Rs. 40 crores on day 2 and 3 of its release thus registering a total of Rs. 70.02 crore till Saturday at the box office.

With its multi-star cast, the film is set to cruise past Akshay's bumper openers 2.O and Kesari which earned Rs 95 crores and Rs 78.07 respectively at the weekend box office. Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers on his Twitter handle.