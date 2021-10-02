'Missed you terribly today': Hina Khan pens heartfelt note as she visits her father's grave on her birthday

Actress Hina Khan kept her 34th birthday celebrations low-key as she lost her father, Aslam Khan, earlier this year.

As the actress turned a year older on Saturday (October 2), she remembered her late father and visited his grave.

On Instagram, the actress shared a series of photos from her father’s grave and wrote, "It’s your princess’s Birthday Dad, Her first Birthday without you being physically around to record every single moment. Even if I can’t enter .. this is where I felt the most peaceful."

"In this life of utter chaos and movement you were my anchor and you still manage to hold me together..My birthdays were like a fest for you .. dear dad ..you enjoyed and celebrated every single bit of it like a kid.. the bouquets, the cakes, the appreciation and love your daughter gets on this special day..Here I am .. Standing a few meters away .. forever close .. forever far but always connected," she wrote.

"Hope you liked my birthday flowers as you did always .. Hope you liked people around you enjoying my birthday cakes..hope you saw the messages as you did always...hope my love reached you..I am forever your strongest girl..I love you Dad and I missed you terribly in everything today.. #MyHeroForeve," Hina added.

Hina's father died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20, 2021. Last month, Hina marked his first birthday anniversary and shared an emotional video of her mother cutting the cake.

Her note read: "Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life.. But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will .. I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf... she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength.."

Hina was extremely close to her father and would call herself 'dad's princess'. She often shares unseen pictures and special memories with him on social media.

When Hina's dad passed away in April, the actor was filming a music video in Kashmir. She rushed back to Mumbai, but was immediately diagnosed with COVID-19 and placed in quarantine.

On the work front, Hina was recently seen in 'Main Bhi Barbaad' with Angad Bedi.

Published on: Saturday, October 02, 2021, 08:51 PM IST