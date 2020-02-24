'Miss you everyday': Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture with her late mom Sridevi

Veteran actress, Sridevi Kapoor, left the film fraternity and the entire nation in tears, when she passed away exactly two years ago, on 24th February 2018.
A recipient of various accolades and known for her memorable movies and unmatched talent, the actress was found unconscious in her bathtub in Dubai, where she had gone to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.
Her demise was considered as a deep loss for the entire nation and especially for her family. On several occasions, Janhvi has spoken about how she misses her mother each day and how close she was to her.
Today, Janhvi shared a throwback picture from her childhood on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the Dhadak actress is seen hugging her beloved mother, while the two are lying on a sofa. Alongside the picture, Janhvi shared an emotional caption which read, 'Miss you everyday.'
This is not the first time the actress has taken to Instagram to share throwback pictures with her mom, expressing how much she loves her and misses her.
On the work front, Janhvi has a host of films lined up, including Takht, Mr. Lele, Roohi Afzana and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.
The actress was last seen in Ghost Stories, a Netflix original.
