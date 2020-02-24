'Miss you everyday': Janhvi Kapoor shares an adorable throwback picture with her late mom Sridevi

Veteran actress, Sridevi Kapoor, left the film fraternity and the entire nation in tears, when she passed away exactly two years ago, on 24th February 2018.

A recipient of various accolades and known for her memorable movies and unmatched talent, the actress was found unconscious in her bathtub in Dubai, where she had gone to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding.

Her demise was considered as a deep loss for the entire nation and especially for her family. On several occasions, Janhvi has spoken about how she misses her mother each day and how close she was to her.