Misogynist comments on Swara Bhasker's feed shows 2020 hasn't changed anything for women

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker, who has transformed into the flagbearer of activism recently, is back at making headlines with a rather mundane post that has a deeply rooted problem lying beneath. Like any other celeb, Swara also shared a post wishing her fans a Happy New Year. Alongside a candid picture with a confused look on her face, she tweeted, “Staple expression through 2019 !! Goobye 2019- I will not miss you so much!!! Hello 2020! Don’t do s*** that makes me look like this!!"
Swara, who isn’t new at being the target of trolls, be it her overrated masturbation scene or profanity over a kid, the actress is controversy’s favourite child. However, the recent post has a different tale to tell. Bhasker’s post had some extremely vile and misogynist comments, proving that the internet is a horrible place for women in general.
Many have called out these users for acting nasty on social media, only because it is a faceless platform. One user wrote, “Go through the comments for 5 minutes below this tweet and you will start hating bhakts more than you ever hated them. What an illiterate , frustrated and vile piece of shïts.”
Another commented, “Replies to your tweet shows this country is full of sick people, somewhere something is wrong the way we are parenting or teaching our children, society needs to change, sorry for what you go through, can't fight with these morons, can only say keep your fight on”
While most of the tweets that were called out have been deleted, it is indeed a sad that with a view of progressing in a country that desires to become a superpower, our mentality has never blossomed from its ways of demeaning women in society, let alone social media.
On work front, Swara, who was last seen in Veere Di Wedding will resume to the big screen with Sheer Qorma.
