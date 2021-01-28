Misbehaviour review: Keira Knightley-starrer is a must watch for brilliant performances and narrative

But it is in intimate scenes that director Philippa Lowthorpe reveals commendable insight and empathy. Aptly, the script is saturated with positive themes — courage, integrity, perseverance, teamwork, activism and standing up for a just and equitable society.

Adhering to the titular act, the movie critiques patriarchy, beauty pageants. which assist in the objectification of women courtesy swimsuits and sexist commentary, notwithstanding simpatico co-organiser Julia Morley’s assertion that poise, deportment and style are crucial elements.

I must confess I enjoyed watching the Miss World and Miss Universe pageants, which empowered some contestants while celebrating (or exploiting) their looks.

The feminist critique of pageants had salutary results: The Morleys engaged chaperones for each and every contestant and more importantly, included a South African black beauty to pacify anti-apartheid activists who denounced the pageant as racist.

It didn’t matter to them that in 1966, Reita Faria, a medico from India, was crowned Miss World, the first Asian woman to win the event. Grenada’s Jennifer Hosten (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) became the first black woman to win the controversial 1970 pageant. The end credits show the real life contestants then and now.

A stewardess who aspired to be a broadcaster, Hosten would study international relations and become a high ranking diplomat. More footage should have been devoted to the apartheid segment, but all in all, Misbehaviour is a nuanced, sensitively directed dramedy enhanced by period atmosphere, a great cast and a multi-layered and still relevant narrative.

Title: Misbehaviour

Cast: Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Greg Kinnear

Director: Philippa Lowthorpe

Stars: 4