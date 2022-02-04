'Mirzapur' star Divyenndu is going to have a choc-a-block February, here's why

Divyenndu Sharma, better known as Divyenndu, who made his Bollywood debut as an actor with Pyaar Ka Punchnama and later went on to star in movies like Chashme Baddoor, Toilet Ek Prem Katha to name a few, and made his presence felt on the silver screen with goofy and relatable characters, enjoys strong domination in digital space for all the right reasons.

The actor who has essayed incredible characters like Munna Bhaiya, Liquid, Akhil Srivastava among others, is swamped with work and is going to have a choc-a-block schedule all this month. He is reportedly in high demand amongst the filmmakers.

A source close to the actor reveals, “A lot of shoots were stalled or were at a standstill due to the Covid-19 pandemic since a while, and Divyenndu is a very sincere person when it comes to his work, so even though he has the entire month of February booked for the shoot of The Railway Men, he will simultaneously also shoot for his unannounced project with Applause Entertainment. He took upon himself to juggle the two projects to ensure that he gives adequate time to both because his schedules are otherwise packed.”

Divyenndu is all set to be seen in the YRF debut web series, The Railway Men, and the film, Mere Desh Ki Dharti, releasing soon. As per reports, he will also be part of an Imtiaz Ali project besides the Applause Entertainment film.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST