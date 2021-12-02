'Mirzapur' actor Brahma Mishra found dead in Versova flat; Divyenndu, Shriya Pilgaonkar and others mourn his death

Actor Brahma Mishra, best known for portraying Lalit in the popular series 'Mirzapur', died on Thursday.

According to a report in MidDay, the police found his semi-decomposed body from his flat in Versova. The body has been sent for an autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

However, the cause of Mishra's death is not known yet.

Earlier today, 'Mirzapur actors Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, and Shriya Pilgaonkar mounred Mishra's demise.

"RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone," Divyenndu wrote as he shared the heartbreaking news.

Loading View on Instagram

"Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar commented on his post on Instagram.

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Mishra.

"He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," 'Mirzapur' creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.

Bramha Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar's movie 'Kesari' and 'Manjhi: The Mountain Man'.

Advertisement

ALSO READ 'Mirzapur' actor Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya has the funniest take on urban dictionary trend

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 04:50 PM IST