'Mirzapur 2': Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma's popular crime drama

One of the most popular web series, Pankaj Tripathi, ALi Fazal and Divyendu Sharma's 'Mirzapur 2' has kept the fans waiting and finally the wait is going to be over!
Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment, the second season of 'Mirzapur' will premiere this Friday, October 23 from 12:00 AM onwards on Amazon Prime Video. The pre-show is set to premiere at 11:30 PM on Thursday.
Earlier this month, the makers of 'Mirzapur' shared a gripping trailer of the much-awaited second season.
The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer chronicles the world of Mirzapur that has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they will not hesitate to use. This season does not stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.
The trailer also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.
Watch the trailer here:
The first part revolved around a crime lord named Kaleen bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and how his empire is affected when two brothers, Guddu and Bablu (Ali Fazal and Vikrant Massey), get associated with his business. There's trouble when Kaleen Bhaiya's son Munna (Divyenndu) gets threatened by their presence.
While actors Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur are reprising their roles from the first season, the new season has some interesting additions with Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar joining the cast.