'Mirzapur 2': Where and when to watch Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma's popular crime drama

Earlier this month, the makers of 'Mirzapur' shared a gripping trailer of the much-awaited second season.

The two-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer chronicles the world of Mirzapur that has become more about power, politics and revenge. It is about conspiracies and people double-crossing each other while carrying guns that they will not hesitate to use. This season does not stay confined to the violent world of Mirzapur, it takes people to the power corridors where a nexus between politics and criminals prevails.

The trailer also takes the viewers to a land beyond Mirzapur, a place that has its own set of violent and powerful families running various illegal businesses. The women of Mirzapur have become bolder and more complex. They will not hesitate in using any means to achieve their goals.

Watch the trailer here: