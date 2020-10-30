'Mirzapur 2' makers issue apology to 'Dhabba' author Surender Mohan Pathak for hurting sentiments

The makers of the web series Mirzapur Season 2 on Friday issued an apology to Hindi crime fiction writer Surender Mohan Pathak for allegedly misrepresenting his book titled Dhabba in a scene.

The letter of apology was shared on the verified Twitter account of show producers Excel Entertainment. It is ddressed to Pathak and signed by Puneet Krishna, one of the creators and the writer of the series.

The letter reads:

"Dear Surender Mohan Pathak

"It has been brought to my notice by you that there is a scene in the recently released series-- Mirzapur Season 2 -- which depicts a character named Satyanand Tripathi, reading a book named 'Dhabba' which has been written by you and this depiction is supplemented with an unrelated voiceover (VO) which has hurt your sentiments and the sentiments of your fans and well-wishers."

"We sincerely apologise for the same and would like to convey to you that this was not done with any malicious intent or to tarnish/damage your reputation. We are aware that you are a writer of repute and your work is held in high regard in the world of Hindi crime fiction."

"We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks."

"Once again, please accept our sincerest apologies for inadvertently hurting your sentiments."