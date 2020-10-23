Mirzapur 2 Early Reviews: Netizens highlight what’s good and bad about Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal’s web series

Set in Uttar Pradesh, the web series also features Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar.

Vijay, who was not a part of season 1, expressed his happiness on joining the cast in the second season.

"I was a big fan of the show and used to ask, 'when will Mirzapur 2 come?'. Luckily, after 'Gully Boy', makers approached me and gave me an opportunity to be a part of the show," Vijay said during the trailer launch of "Mirzapur 2" on Tuesday.

Divyendu admitted that shoot of Mirzapur was dark and intense for him.

"Mirzapur gets so intense and dark at times that it becomes important to breathe a little fresh air. So, apart from showcasing the bad, villainous qualities of Munna, I also tried to show his humane side to the audience," he said.

On the other hand, Pankaj Tripathi has garnered a major fan following with his work in the Hindi film industry over the years. The actor however says his character Kaleen bhaiya in the web series Mirzapur is close to him, because it made him popular.

He told IANS: "All the characters are very good. People really loved them but the popularity Kaleen bhaiya gave me an actor -- People know me as Kaleen bhaiya. That is what the character has done. It has made me really popular."

Asked if he was giving a safe answer, Pankaj denied. "This is not a safe answer. This happened for the first time that my own hoardings were put up in India during season 1 (of 'Mirzapur'). Before that no cinema put up my hoardings, and I am a good actor. People liked me but cinema never gave me space in the posters," he said.

He believes that it was "Mirzapur" that helped him get the success he has now. "The character of Kaleen Bhaiyya and 'Mirzapur' gave me that space. So, this is a true answer," he said.