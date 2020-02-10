Mira Kapoor's Rs 1.13 lakh Balenciaga bag is the perfect gift for this Valentine's Day

'Kabir Singh' actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai as she stepped out of a clinic, on Sunday.
Mira looked radiant as she stepped out of the clinic, flashing her million-dollar smile. Clad in a casual ensemble, it's the starwife's high-end fashion choices that grabbed our attention. Mira Kapoor sported a pair of black jeans and grey t-shirt. She layered her look with a chic jacket and added a pair of black Gucci espadrilles.
The highlight of Mira Kapoor's look, however, was the Balenciaga Ville XXS Tote Bag. The acid pink bag added a pop of colour to the muted tones of Mira's outfit. Balenciaga's logo Ville XXS Tote Bag in small grain calfskin comes for $ 1,590. And the Rs. 1.13 lakh bag can be the perfect Valentine's day gift for your lady.
Earlier on Sunday, the 25-year-old took to her Instagram to share an adorable picture with husband Shahid. Shahid Kapoor can be seen standing with his hands in the pocket as his wife hugs him from the back. The loved-up picture of the couple has received over 3,50,334 hearts on the photo-sharing app.
