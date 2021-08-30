Mira Kapoor shares Shahid's DM on Instagram asking about a beauty treatment

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira recently leaked an extremely personal DM sent by the former. The star wife who gives fans and followers a sneak peek on their lifestyle also seconds as a beauty guru by sharing her tips on home remedies to achieve youthful skin.

Recently, Shahid got curious about a beauty regimen featured on Instagram and got curious about it. He DM’d Mira about it and asked her to find more info. The latter shared a screenshot of the same and wrote, “Look who’s curious about skincare. #realinfluence.”

Shahid and Mira got married at a private ceremony in Gurugram in July 2015. The two welcomed their first bundle of joy -- a daughter named Misha in August 2016 and had their second child -- son Zain in September 2018.

On the acting front, Shahid is currently busy shooting for "Jersey", which also features his father Pankaj Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The film will see the actor in the role of a cricketer. It is a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.

The Hindi version is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. He will also make his digital debut with a series directed by Raj and DK.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:14 PM IST