Mini Mathur slams Vivek Agnihotri's old tweet on gang rape, says 'this is how bois locker room happens'

For those unversed, earlier this week, an Instagram chat group called "Bois Locker Room" was busted on Twitter wherein rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls shared and they were objectified.

The incident came to light after a girl from South Delhi shared a screenshot of the group chat on the social media.

She wrote: "A group of South Delhi guys aged 17-18 types have this ig gc named 'boy's locker room' where they objectify and morph pictures of girls their age. 2 boys from my school are a part of it. MY FRIENDS AND I ARE FREAKING OUT THIS IS SO EWWW AND NOW MY MOM WANTS ME TO QUIT IG."

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a young man who is admin of the group.

The 18-year-old told police during questioning that he was the group admin though he didn't know all groups members personally. Some members had joined in on the basis of reference by other groups members, police sources quoted him.

Eleven other persons questioned by Cyber Cell have admitted to be part of this group and claimed that they deleted their accounts once the whole incident came out into the public domain.

They claimed they later formed a new group Bois Locker Room 2.0. However, the admin denied forming the second group.

The police said that Snapchat and Instagram were on their radar.

Police said that forensic analysis of mobile phones of all group members was underway to retrieve lost/deleted data. The police pointed out that it had a lot of screenshots of the chats done on the IG group and the same are being analyzed.

"The Cyber Cell has sought information about the group and its members from Instagram. The report from the photo-sharing platform is awaited. The devices of the identified group members have been seized and sent for forensic analysis," a police official said.