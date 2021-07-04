Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari and others lambast 'fools' criticising Mandira Bedi for performing husband Raj Kaushal's last rites

Film personalities Mini Mathur, Shweta Tiwari and Sona Mohapatra have lambasted social media trolls for criticising actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi over her attire and decision to perform last rites of her late husband Raj Kaushal.

Bedi's husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal, known for directing movies like "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" and "Shaadi Ka Laddoo", passed away on Wednesday following a heart attack.

His last rites were held at Shivaji Park crematorium, Dadar where close friends from the industry including actors Ronit Roy, Sameer Soni, Ashish Chowdhry, and "Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi" actor Dino Morea were present.

However, soon after Bedi found herself at the receiving end of social media trolls, who objected to the clothes that she wore at the funeral.

The actor, who broke down multiple times during the funeral, was seen wearing a jeans with a white casual top.