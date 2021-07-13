'Mimi' Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi's film tells an unconventional story about surrogacy

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Tuesday dropped the intriguing trailer of one of her most anticipated films 'Mimi' on social media.

The actress plays the role of a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar directorial venture.

The three-minutes long trailer is filled with comedy, family drama and emotions.

The trailer shows the different stages of pregnancy of Kriti's character, Mimi. It begins with an exciting first trimester and ends up in a stressful last one.

It gives a glimpse of her unexpected journey and how she deals with surrogacy. Just like always, Pankaj Tripathi's stole the show. His character is full of fun and drama and supports Mimi throughout.