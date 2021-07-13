'Mimi' Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi's film tells an unconventional story about surrogacy

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon on Tuesday dropped the intriguing trailer of one of her most anticipated films 'Mimi' on social media.
The actress plays the role of a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar directorial venture.
The three-minutes long trailer is filled with comedy, family drama and emotions.
The trailer shows the different stages of pregnancy of Kriti's character, Mimi. It begins with an exciting first trimester and ends up in a stressful last one.
It gives a glimpse of her unexpected journey and how she deals with surrogacy. Just like always, Pankaj Tripathi's stole the show. His character is full of fun and drama and supports Mimi throughout.
In the trailer, Pankaj Tripathi’s character persuades Mimi to be a surrogate mother for an American couple. She agrees after finding out that she will be paid Rs 20 lakh for carrying it.
However, Mimi’s world turns upside down when she is told that the American couple no longer wants the child and she is asked to get an abortion.
The film also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.
Sharing the trailer, Kriti wrote, "Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Here is My Mimi for you! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family."
Check out the trailer here:
Touted to be a family entertainer, 'Mimi' will premier on Netflix on July 30.
'Mimi' is written by Rohan Shankar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner Maddock Films.
The film began in Churu, Rajasthan, and it was supposed to earlier release theatrically in mid-2020. However, it got delayed due to the pandemic.
