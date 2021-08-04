'Milkar teri khabar leta hoon': Akshay Kumar's cheeky reply to Kapil Sharma for his tweet about 'Bellbottom' trailer

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who's garnering praises for the power packed trailer of 'BellBottom', had a hilarious comedian Kapil Sharma's late wishes for his upcoming film.

A day after the release of 'Bellbottom' trailer, Sharma on Wednesday tweeted: "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani."

Akshay had a cheeky reply to the tweet. He wrote: "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (You sent your best wishes after you got to know that I'll be coming on your show, not before that. I'll teach you a lesson when I see you)."