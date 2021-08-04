'Milkar teri khabar leta hoon': Akshay Kumar's cheeky reply to Kapil Sharma for his tweet about 'Bellbottom' trailer

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who's garnering praises for the power packed trailer of 'BellBottom', had a hilarious comedian Kapil Sharma's late wishes for his upcoming film.
A day after the release of 'Bellbottom' trailer, Sharma on Wednesday tweeted: "Beautiful trailer @akshaykumar paji. congratulations n best wishes to the entire team of #BellBottom @jackkybhagnani @vashubhagnani."
Akshay had a cheeky reply to the tweet. He wrote: "Jaise pata chala show par aa raha hoon, best wishes bheji uske pehle nahi. Milkar teri khabar leta hoon (You sent your best wishes after you got to know that I'll be coming on your show, not before that. I'll teach you a lesson when I see you)."
For the unversed, Kapil is all set to return with his comedy talk show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.
The makers of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'- Sony TV Entertainment recently shared the first promo of the much-awaited show on their official Instagram handle. Other details of the show, including when it will air on the Sony TV Entertainment channel are being kept under wraps.
Speaking of Akshay Kumar's 'Bellbottom', the slick trailer of Pooja Entertainment's espionage thriller 'Bellbottom' dropped on Tuesday and it has blockbuster written all over it.
The adrenaline-packed trailer promises an epic adventure full of world-class action, retro swag, a foot-tapping background score, massive production values, and Akshay Kumar's action persona at its best.
Headlined by Akshay, the film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi and is directed by Ranjit M Tewari.
The Akshay Kumar starrer slated for a big-screen release on August 19, is all set to regale audiences in a 2D and 3D format.
