Milind Soman treats fans with a nude picture on 55th birthday; sets the internet ablaze

Mumbai Police’s social service wing registered a case against the ad agency, creators and the models under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The case went on for 14 years after which the accused were acquitted.

When it comes to health and fitness for Soman at home during the lockdown, he says: "It has been a little tough because I don't get to run which is what I love to do, but I'm doing a lot of bodyweight exercises like push-ups and pull-ups and so on. When it comes to food, of course, it hasn't been tough at all because I really like to eat very simple meals such as dal, rice and vegetables and that's it."

"I enjoy being fit. I love feeling good mentally and physically and being able to live my life the way I want. For that, a certain level of fitness is essential," Milind once said in the interview with IANS.

Milind is also one of the founders of Pinkathon -- a women's-only marathon. "It is always great to think of new concepts that inspire people who normally wouldn't, to get up and run," he says about innovating in the fitness arena.

He recently turned a Friend of the Brand for the Swiss watchmaker Favre-Leuba and plans to take its Raider Harpoon timepiece for a diving test soon. The competitive swimmer says that he likes "tough luxury, which means that I get style, excellence and convenience, combined with durability".

On the acting front, Milind was last seen in the second season of web-series "Four More Shots Please".