Milind Soman to play a martial arts expert in Bollywood comeback 'Lakadbaggha'

Supermodel Milind Soman has started shooting for his comeback film 'Lakadbaggha' and will be seen as a Bengali Samaritan and a martial arts expert in the movie.

The movie which began filming in Kolkata during December last year, and has had Milind's co-star Anshuman Jha training in 'Krav-Maga' from the best on the planet for over six months, is about to finish its shoot with Soman.

Soman said, "It's exciting to be part of a unique action film like 'Lakadbaggha'. Every aspect of the story and characters is so unusual and well thought out.. I loved how intrinsically Krav Maga as an exciting martial art is incorporated in the script. Anshuman has had a lot of training in Krav Maga and the choreography is specially devised to highlight this martial art.

"I'm playing a martial arts instructor and Anshuman's father and the shoot schedule was intense. Working alongside passionate people has been something I have always enjoyed. It's a character I've never played before - a Bengali father and a martial arts trainer, it was loads of fun."

While the makers don't want to reveal much, director Victor Mukherjee, said: "The relationship between Anshuman and Milind's character is the core of the film. And we are excited to showcase him in a never before seen Avatar."

Written by Alok Sharma and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is said to be based on the universal theme of 'Good vs Evil' where the plotline of the illegal animal trade industry contributes to a huge chunk of the narrative.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 01:40 PM IST