Milind Soman shares shirtless 'then and now' pics, netizens say 'you've found the fountain of eternal youth'

The pictures left netizens drooling over the fitness freak and several users took to the comments section to react to his post.

A user wrote, "Looks like somebody found the fountain of eternal youth."

"Getting better with age like old wine," commented another.

Comparing the pictures, a netizen wrote: "Nothing changed except unwaxed chest"

"That looks like the 1st photo is just photoshopped from the 2nd photo for hair," read a comment.

Model Anusha Dandekar also chimed into the comments section and commented: "Ughhh how are you even a real human!"