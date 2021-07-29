Milind Soman shares shirtless 'then and now' pics, netizens say 'you've found the fountain of eternal youth'

Model-actor Milind Soman, on Thursday, treated his fans with shirtless 'then and now pictures' which featured a throwback photo from 26 years ago.
Sharing the gems from his archive, Milind wrote, "26 years later..." and added the hashtags 'Throwback Thursday' and 'time flies'.
The throwback picture is a still from singer Alisha Chinai's 'Made In India' video.
Check out his posts here:
The pictures left netizens drooling over the fitness freak and several users took to the comments section to react to his post.
A user wrote, "Looks like somebody found the fountain of eternal youth."
"Getting better with age like old wine," commented another.
Comparing the pictures, a netizen wrote: "Nothing changed except unwaxed chest"
"That looks like the 1st photo is just photoshopped from the 2nd photo for hair," read a comment.
Model Anusha Dandekar also chimed into the comments section and commented: "Ughhh how are you even a real human!"
On the work front, Milind Soman will soon be seen judging the second season of the reality show 'Supermodel Of The Year'. He will judge the show with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.
With #UnapologeticallyYou as the theme, the show has conversations around stereotypes and questions preconceived notions around an individual and their choices.
Milind shared: "Being a supermodel is all about putting your best out there and embracing all that is unabashedly you. We saw that come alive in the first season of the show and were stunned by the confidence, poise, and grace in each one of the contestants. With the dynamic world of fashion bringing in new trends and styles, it will be interesting to see how the young women of today stand out of the crowd and lead by example."
Milind added that the stakes will be higher this season.
'Supermodel of the Year Season 2' is slated to premiere in August on MTV.