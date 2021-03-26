Milind Soman shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'difficult to say how I got infected'

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.
On Friday, the 55-year-old actor shared his health update on social media and informed fans about his 'quarantine Day 4'.
"Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°," he wrote.
The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor further wrote, "I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times , it was always a question of when."
"Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6," Milind added.
Milind Soman was last seen in the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series 'Paurashpur', which started streaming in December. It also starred Shilpa Shinde, Annu Kapoor and others.
On Thursday, actor R Madhavan also revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19, adding he was "recovering well".
Recently, several other Bollywood celebrities, including Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Manoj Bajpayee and Satish Kaushik contracted the virus.
