Milind Soman shares health update after testing positive for COVID-19, says 'difficult to say how I got infected'

Actor-model Milind Soman on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently under quarantine.

On Friday, the 55-year-old actor shared his health update on social media and informed fans about his 'quarantine Day 4'.

"Difficult to say how I got infected or from whom. I had a negative report on the 18th March when I came back from Delhi, was working from home and only went out to run every day, but started feeling a little low energy on 23rd. I also had a mild headache and elevated body temp of 98°," he wrote.

The 'Four More Shots Please!' actor further wrote, "I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine. I was reasonably careful, following all prescribed protocol. Even so, like @ankita_earthy and I discussed many times , it was always a question of when."

"Today when I woke up, pulse was 61, 02 was 99 and temp 97.6," Milind added.