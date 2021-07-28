Milind Soman pulls up Wikipedia for showing his birth year as 2020; changes made on the website

Model and actor Milind Soman on Wednesday shared his Wikipedia woes and revealed that the website got the wrong date of his birth.
"Has someone hacked Wikipedia?", Soman joked as the site showed that the 'Four More Shots Please' actor was born in 2020!
Wikipedia has listed two different birth dates of Soman -- 4 November 2020 and 28 July 2020.
This annoyed Milind Soman enough to tweet about it. "Has someone hacked wikipedia ? Apparently I was born last year on two different days," he tweeted with a couple of zany face emojis.
Check out his tweet here:
However, minutes after he highlighted the error, it was corrected with his real birth date on the website.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Milind Soman is currently shooting for the second season of 'Supermodel Of The Year 2'.
He was last seen in the web series 'Four More Shots Please' as Dr Aamir Warsi.
He was also seen in the role of a eunuch in web series 'Paurashpur'. The series traces the story of a medieval city that is fraught with crime, corruption, abuse of power, misogyny, rape and love. It is set against the backdrop of 18th century India.
The show is directed by Sachindra Vats and has premiered on ALTBalaji and Zee5.