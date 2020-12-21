Milind Soman opens up about how he bagged his first ad campaign, reveals 'they offered Rs 50,000'

Model-actor Milind Soman, who's awaiting the release of his web series 'Paurashpur', has opened up about how he bagged his first advertisement campaign back in 1989.

The 'Captain Vyom' actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from the shoot and wrote, "My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics."

"Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hours work, I had to say yes, thank you Rasna Behl," he added.