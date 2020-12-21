Milind Soman opens up about how he bagged his first ad campaign, reveals 'they offered Rs 50,000'

Model-actor Milind Soman, who's awaiting the release of his web series 'Paurashpur', has opened up about how he bagged his first advertisement campaign back in 1989.
The 'Captain Vyom' actor took to Instagram to share throwback pictures from the shoot and wrote, "My first advertisement campaign 1989! Before this campaign I did not even know that modeling was a profession. It was a surprise phone call, out of the blue, from a person who had seen me somewhere, asking me to shoot a few pics."
"Having been a really shy boy, I was reluctant. But when they offered Rs 50,000 for an hours work, I had to say yes, thank you Rasna Behl," he added.
On the work front, Soman's upcoming web series Paurashpur touches upon serious issues as patriarchy and gender politics.
Set in 16th century India, the show is about the world of Paurashpur where actor Annu Kapoor's character, Raja Bhadrapratap Singh, rules the misogynistic kingdom. Shilpa Shilpa, who plays Queen Meerawati, challenges the male-dominated laws where women are objectified.
Actor Milind Soman as the third gender Boris questions the rules of the kingdom and is also the one who starts a revolution.
"I like working on interesting and challenging fictional characters, as it allows me to explore a new world every time," said Milind.
The show also features Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Sahil Salathia, Poulomi Das, Anantvijay Joshi, Flora Saini, and Aditya Lal in key roles.
It will premiere on December 29 on ALTBalaji and Zee5.
