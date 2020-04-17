Milind Soman juxtaposes wedding picture with his grandparents' 80 years apart

Mumbai: Actor-model-fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has compared his wedding picture with that of grandparent's. The two functions took place 80 years apart.

Milind took to Instagram to share a collage of the two pictures.

In one image, Milind poses with his wife Ankita Konwar. The snapshot is from their wedding that happened in Spain in 2018. The other one is a monochrome shot of his grandparents' wedding, which took place in 1938.

"Two pictures taken 80 years apart! My Grandparents, Dattatray and Sulochana, in 1938, and @ankita_earthy and I in 2018. So happy to have found these black and whites!! #timewellspent things to do in #lockdown," Milind captioned the image.